Drake Celebrates 34th Birthday, Announces Drop Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’

While celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday (October 24), Drake dropped a major announcement for his October’s Very Own fans: His heavily anticipated next studio album, Certified Love Boy, will be released in January 2021.

The award-winning artist teased his upcoming project on Instagram with a short video clip where he gently pays homage to the covers of his first two mixtapes Comeback Season and So Far Gone by showing a young boy who is reaching for leaves falling from the sky. The teaser then recreates some of his quintessential album covers including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

