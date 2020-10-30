Joe Budden Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Since the coronavirus first impacted the U.S. in March, most communities, including Hollywood, have felt its effects. Numerous hip-hop community members have come forward sharing their battles with the COVID-19, including Slim Thug, Scarface, Fred The Godson, Jazzy Jeff, and Styles P. And now, Joe Budden is the latest to become affected. He took to Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 29), where he revealed that he recently tested positive for the virus.
“So, I have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects [sic] our pod schedule,” he wrote before his one million followers.
This comes after Budden recently launched The Joe Budden Network in September after parting ways with Spotify following failed negotiations. Unfortunately, the positive diagnosis means he will have to slow down temporarily to focus on his health. Hopefully, he makes a speedy recovery.
See his tweet below.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
