Joe Budden Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden attends Revolt Summit at Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Budden announced to his one million followers that it would affect the podcast schedule.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Since the coronavirus first impacted the U.S. in March, most communities, including Hollywood, have felt its effects. Numerous hip-hop community members have come forward sharing their battles with the COVID-19, including Slim Thug, Scarface, Fred The Godson, Jazzy Jeff, and Styles P. And now, Joe Budden is the latest to become affected. He took to Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 29), where he revealed  that he recently tested positive for the virus.

“So, I have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects [sic] our pod schedule,” he wrote before his one million followers. 

This comes after Budden recently launched The Joe Budden Network in September after parting ways with Spotify following failed negotiations. Unfortunately, the positive diagnosis means he will have to slow down temporarily to focus on his health. Hopefully, he makes a speedy recovery.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

