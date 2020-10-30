Joe Budden Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Since the coronavirus first impacted the U.S. in March, most communities, including Hollywood, have felt its effects. Numerous hip-hop community members have come forward sharing their battles with the COVID-19, including Slim Thug, Scarface, Fred The Godson, Jazzy Jeff, and Styles P. And now, Joe Budden is the latest to become affected. He took to Twitter on Thursday (Oct. 29), where he revealed that he recently tested positive for the virus.

“So, I have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects [sic] our pod schedule,” he wrote before his one million followers.

This comes after Budden recently launched The Joe Budden Network in September after parting ways with Spotify following failed negotiations. Unfortunately, the positive diagnosis means he will have to slow down temporarily to focus on his health. Hopefully, he makes a speedy recovery.

