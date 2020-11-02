DaBaby Partners With Nonprofit To Get North Carolina Voters To The Polls

DaBaby is doing his part to make sure North Carolina residents make it to the polls to vote in the presidential election on Tuesday (Nov. 3).

The “Suge” rapper partnered with nonprofit organization #NoCap2020 on a new initiative, VOTE BABY VOTE. The campaign included a statewide bus tour and series of events to foster voter participation amongst young North Carolinians under the age of 40.

On Saturday (Oct. 31), the rapper held a “VOTE BABY VOTE” family event at West Charlotte High School, which doubled as a voter registration drive where people were treated to food, live music, and swag, according to the Charlotte Observer.

On Election Day, DaBaby will be visiting various polling locations across his hometown of Charlotte with radio and television host Ally Lynn. According to CNN, the rapper has also partnered with Lyft to offer free rides to Charlotte residents to the polls on Election Day using the code VOTEWITHDABABY.

“This isn’t my first time voting, DaBaby said in a statement obtained by the Charlotte Observer, “but after seeing everything that’s happened across the world, in our communities — it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown.”