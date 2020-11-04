Report: DaBaby Speaks Out After Brother's Suicide

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
DaBaby’s older brother, Glen Johnson, has reportedly passed away
TMZ reported last night (Nov. 3) that Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. DaBaby has not publicly made an official statement regarding the tragedy, however, many believe that the BET Hip Hop award winner alluded to the tragic news by adding “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” to his Instagram bio. The rapper broke his silence later in the evening by posting lyrics from his song “Intro” that touched on his brother's struggles on his Instagram story.
“My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family,” the “BOP” rapper wrote. “Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n****."
Johnson reportedly posted a disturbing video of himself to social media showing the young man venting about being done wrong by people,” according to TMZ. Visibly upset, he was seen crying as he sat in a car while holding a firearm.
Johnson is reportedly survived by three daughters and a son.
The somber news comes amid what has been a successful year for the rapper. Following the release of Blame It On Baby, he has released two more projects that have blazed the Billboard charts for the better part of the year.
This is not the first loss that the 28-year-old has experienced during his rise to fame. Just last year, amid his breakout moment, his father transitioned. DaBaby has been candidly open about coming to terms with the juxtaposition of such a dramatic high and devastating low.
Last week, on October 25, DaBaby took to Twitter to reflect on the death of his father.
“After losing my pops unexpectedly a couple weeks after popping as a mainstream artist I numbed out ALL feelings. Wins felt the same way losses did, like nothing,” he tweeted. “All that s**t I accomplished 2019, all the records broke, all the history I made, I ain’t feel none of that s**t.”
He continued, “I’m JUST now realizing what I accomplished & overcome over the past 2 years. I used my hustle to numb the pain & just kept working. It took a Pandemic to hit & slow my a** down for me to take the time out to look up & be proud of myself. My Life a [movie] Fasho. GOD IS GREAT. Appreciate the pain, n***a. It’s powerful.”
BET sends its prayers to DaBaby and his family during this difficult time.
See his tweets below.
