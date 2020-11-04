Report: DaBaby Speaks Out After Brother's Suicide

DaBaby’s older brother, Glen Johnson, has reportedly passed away

TMZ reported last night (Nov. 3) that Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. DaBaby has not publicly made an official statement regarding the tragedy, however, many believe that the BET Hip Hop award winner alluded to the tragic news by adding “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” to his Instagram bio. The rapper broke his silence later in the evening by posting lyrics from his song “Intro” that touched on his brother's struggles on his Instagram story.

“My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family,” the “BOP” rapper wrote. “Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n****."

Johnson reportedly posted a disturbing video of himself to social media showing the young man venting about being done wrong by people,” according to TMZ. Visibly upset, he was seen crying as he sat in a car while holding a firearm.

Johnson is reportedly survived by three daughters and a son.

RELATED: DaBaby Partners With Nonprofit To Get North Carolina Voters To The Polls