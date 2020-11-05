Rihanna Pushes To ‘Count Every Vote’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 1: In this image released on October 1, Rihanna attends the second press day for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

The mogul sounded off on Instagram.

While President Trump is suing to stop votes from being counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, Rihanna is asking for every vote to be counted.

After Trump bizarrely declared victory on election night,even though he did not have an electoral college lead, Rih posted on Twitter on November 4, "Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We'll 👏🏿 Wait.”

In addition, Rih’s Instagram feed spells out “count every vote, we’ll wait.” See below:

According to CBS News, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes. He is also in the lead in Arizona and Nevada. If he wins those two southwestern states he will reach the 270 number to be president-elect. 

Votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has a less than one percent lead. 

 

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

