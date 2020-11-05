Rihanna Pushes To ‘Count Every Vote’

While President Trump is suing to stop votes from being counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, Rihanna is asking for every vote to be counted. After Trump bizarrely declared victory on election night,even though he did not have an electoral college lead, Rih posted on Twitter on November 4, "Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We'll 👏🏿 Wait.”

In addition, Rih’s Instagram feed spells out “count every vote, we’ll wait.” See below:

According to CBS News, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes. He is also in the lead in Arizona and Nevada. If he wins those two southwestern states he will reach the 270 number to be president-elect.

Votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has a less than one percent lead.