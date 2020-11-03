OPINION: Black Voters Hold Donald Trump’s Fate In Our Hands And This Is Not The Time To Drop The Ball

All the shouting stops tomorrow. The counting of votes begins. When the final polls close, will you be able to say you played your role? When you look in the mirror, will you see someone who honored those who came before; those brave soldiers who fought to give Black people the right to vote?

Will Donald Trump win a second-term, or will former Vice President Joe Biden win the Oval Office? Much of that decision lay in the hands of Black voters. Often the victory or defeat of a presidential candidate is determined by Black voter turnout.

Think about it, the reason why Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee is due in large part to Black voters in South Carolina. They showed up in great numbers during the February primary to vote for the then floundering candidate. That victory changed Biden’s faltering campaign and ultimately lead to him becoming the Democratic nominee.

Conversely, we know that Black voters didn’t turn out in 2016 in certain areas which essentially allowed Donald Trump to win crucial states and then take an Electoral College victory that has cost the country dearly. If we allow this to happen again, shame on us!

We cannot give Donald Trump another four years to continue an agenda that has brought this nation to the brink of race riots, that has kept us mired in a generational pandemic that continues to kill thousands of Americans daily, including a disproportionate number of Black people. We cannot give Trump another four years to pile conservatives into federal judgeships that will determine the direction of this country long after Trump leaves the White House.