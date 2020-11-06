Epic Battle: Busta Rhymes Wants To Take On Jay-Z In A Future Verzuz Challenge

Busta Rhymes wants to make sure that whoever he is matched with in a possible future Verzuz competition must be on par with his level and tenure in the rap game. The hip-hop legend has publicly named the artists that he wants to challenge to a best of pairing and they are some heavy hitters. Possible opponents include not only Jay-Z, but Eminem and Lil Wayne as well.

It was rumored that a Verzuz was in the works between Rhymes and T.I. before the latter declined to do so. In a new interview with Complex, the rapper explained how he felt about missing out on his friendly competition with the Atlanta based rapper.

“These are all glorious moments,” he said. “We’re celebrating each other and having fun and we getting the opportunity to show some competitive sh*t.”

“The nature of what this culture has been built on from the very beginning is to be competitive, whether respectfully competitive or disrespectfully competitive,” he continued. “But just for the record, I never asked to do a Verzuz with T.I. — this was presented to me by Joe Crack.”

When asked about who he really wants to do a Verzuz with Rhymes then named the three esteemed hip-hop legends that match his own contributions to the culture. "I don't want to do no corny Verzuz,” he said. “I wouldn't do one with anyone whose catalog isn't crazy. I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody I'm a fan of...I would love to do a Verzuz battle with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov.”