Rapper Brax Has Died At 21

Rapper Brax Has Died At 21

Her mother took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late daughter.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Trey Alston

Rapper and social media influencer Brax, born Braxton Baker, has died at the age of 21. The cause of her death has not been made public.

People reports that Brax’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death on Instagram with an emotional post about her daughter’s passing and legacy. 

RELATED: DaBaby Partners With Nonprofit To Get North Carolina Voters To The Polls

"At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form,” wrote Russell. “There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

View this post on Instagram

Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us. Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn. Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.” ***We do not own the rights to this music*** but the art that is coming is a gift to the world.

A post shared by Letricia Loftin Russell (@letricia.loftin) on

Russell continued by explaining the work that Brax had been doing prior to her passing. “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art,” she wrote. “She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.”

Russell’s posts wrapped up with a hint at Brax’s forthcoming work (“two albums and three novels”) being made available for her supporters in the future. “he knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing,” wrote Russell. “This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

RELATED: BET BUZZ: Rihanna Transforms Instagram Profile Encouraging U.S. to ‘Count Every Vote’

Brax first rose to fame after the release of her 2017 project, VERSE(atility). Over the years, she became known for her one-of-a-kind style on the microphone and through her wardrobe. 

In a 2018 interview with SVGE Magazine, Brax explained the confidence that made fans attracted to her. “I have been using my creativity to build a unique brand for years,” she said. “I’ve been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself, and styling others like it was nothing for years,” she said. “Now that I’ve embraced that power, I don’t think the world is ready.”

Courtesy of YouTube.

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music