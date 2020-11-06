Rapper Brax Has Died At 21

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Rapper and social media influencer Brax, born Braxton Baker, has died at the age of 21. The cause of her death has not been made public.
People reports that Brax’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death on Instagram with an emotional post about her daughter’s passing and legacy.
RELATED: DaBaby Partners With Nonprofit To Get North Carolina Voters To The Polls
"At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form,” wrote Russell. “There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”
Russell continued by explaining the work that Brax had been doing prior to her passing. “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art,” she wrote. “She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.”
Russell’s posts wrapped up with a hint at Brax’s forthcoming work (“two albums and three novels”) being made available for her supporters in the future. “he knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing,” wrote Russell. “This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”
RELATED: BET BUZZ: Rihanna Transforms Instagram Profile Encouraging U.S. to ‘Count Every Vote’
Brax first rose to fame after the release of her 2017 project, VERSE(atility). Over the years, she became known for her one-of-a-kind style on the microphone and through her wardrobe.
In a 2018 interview with SVGE Magazine, Brax explained the confidence that made fans attracted to her. “I have been using my creativity to build a unique brand for years,” she said. “I’ve been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself, and styling others like it was nothing for years,” she said. “Now that I’ve embraced that power, I don’t think the world is ready.”
Courtesy of YouTube.
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS