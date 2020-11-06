Rapper Brax Has Died At 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax, born Braxton Baker, has died at the age of 21. The cause of her death has not been made public.

People reports that Brax’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death on Instagram with an emotional post about her daughter’s passing and legacy.

RELATED: DaBaby Partners With Nonprofit To Get North Carolina Voters To The Polls

"At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form,” wrote Russell. “There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”