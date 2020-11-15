Erykah Badu Receives Questionable COVID-19 Results

Erykah Badu is sharing her conflicting coronavirus results after announcing she was told that she tested positive and negative for the upper respiratory virus.

The singer who is documenting her covid testing experiences on Twitter said that she would be taking her third COVID-19 test in 24 hours, after her previous two tests showed that in her left nostril she tested positive but after being swabbed in her right nostril, her results were negative.

“This is my third rapid test in 24 hours,” she wrote on Twitter. The R&B artist uploaded a video on the social media platform as she waited for her third round of covid test results which ended up being negative. But she insisted that not only did she want her money back but the rapid covid tests needed to be investigated further.

