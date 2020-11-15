Eve Recalls The Trolling She Received For Marrying A White Man

Eve opened up about the harsh trolling she received for her interracial marriage with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

“In the beginning it was very hard because obviously, I come from Hip-Hop, there was no other person at that time especially from that world dating outside the race, outside of Black guys,” Eve told Metro.co.uk.

The rapper and her British husband, who is white, have been married since 2014. Prior to their relationship, neither of them had dated outside their own race.

“When we first started posting about our relationship, we got the worst crazy messages that I can’t even believe someone could write or think or type these words,” she added.