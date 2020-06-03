Why Eve Is Having ‘Uncomfortable’ Talks With Her White Husband

Eve is opening up about her marriage to Maximillion Cooper, in response to the tragic police killing of George Floyd and the series of nationwide protests that have followed.

The co-host of The Talk opened up about the dialogue she is having in their home during the Tuesday (June 2) episode.

Marrying the British entrepreneur in 2014, the rapper and actress is also the stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage.

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice versa with my husband,” Eve shared. “But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because … I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes.”