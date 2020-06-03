Why Eve Is Having ‘Uncomfortable’ Talks With Her White Husband

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Eve is opening up about her marriage to Maximillion Cooper, in response to the tragic police killing of George Floyd and the series of nationwide protests that have followed.
The co-host of The Talk opened up about the dialogue she is having in their home during the Tuesday (June 2) episode.
Marrying the British entrepreneur in 2014, the rapper and actress is also the stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage.
“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice versa with my husband,” Eve shared. “But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because … I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes.”
“All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that’s what the nation — that’s what the world — has to do. It’s gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it’s going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”
Eve praised protestors who are fighting for racial and social injustices:
“There are some people that are having beautiful, peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this. That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.”
But she did also make it clear on the tone of where she thinks the nation currently is, leaving her audience with some powerful words, saying, “We are under rock bottom. The only thing we can do now is to build up. I pray that we can build up from here.”
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
