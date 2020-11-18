50 Cent Is Up For A Verzuz Match With The Game

Though they have had their fair share of problems in the past, 50 Cent has revealed that he would be open to facing off against The Game in a Verzuz match.

In a recent interview with radio personality Big Boy, the rapper said that the only Verzuz matchup that he could think of that would make sense would be with The Game.

“Maybe Game,” the rapper said when he was asked about any potential Verzuz battles that he could be a part of. “Okay, look. He can’t play no records with my voice on them.”

50 Cent continued, explaining why he wanted to do it. “As much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” he said.