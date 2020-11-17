50 Cent Claims The Trump Administration Offered Him $1M To Appear At The 2016 Inauguration

Many people were giving 50 Cent the side-eye after he appeared to endorse Trump because he didn’t want the rich, meaning himself, to pay more taxes. The rapper quickly changed his tune and is going even further by opening up about what the Trump administration offered him to appear at the 2016 inauguration. 50 is also claiming that he is certain Lil Wayne was paid for his endorsement of Trump during his failed campaign for reelection.

This morning (November 16) on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent said, "I come to ya'll to talk about [them] offering me a million dollars to go to Trump's inauguration."

RELATED: 50 Cent Signs Deal To Produce Three Horror Films



He stated that the negotiations started with “$500,000 and it went up to a million while I was still confused with whether I should do it… I'm going, 'nah, I ain't gonna put myself in that position.’ Because I didn't know what I'd have to do to recover from it. To be honest with you. I'm looking going, 'nah, I'll pass, I'm cool.’”



R&B songstress Chrisette Michelle famously performed at Trump’s inauguration. However, she would later say that she hadn’t even met Trump prior to the performance. The backlash she received ultimately derailed her career.



As for Lil Wayne’s controversial endorsement of Trump and the photo opp that left many questioning his intentions, 50 is sure it all came with a hefty pay day.

When asked by Charlamagne if he thinks Weezy got paid, 50 answered with, "I'm sure, easily he got paid.”

Watch the interview below.