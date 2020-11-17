Trending:

50 Cent Claims The Trump Administration Offered Him $1M To Appear At The 2016 Inauguration

attends the "Gotti" New York premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

50 Cent Claims The Trump Administration Offered Him $1M To Appear At The 2016 Inauguration

He also says that Lil Wayne was paid to support the one-term president.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Many people were giving 50 Cent the side-eye after he appeared to endorse Trump because he didn’t want the rich, meaning himself, to pay more taxes. The rapper quickly changed his tune and is going even further by opening up about what the Trump administration offered him to appear at the 2016 inauguration. 50 is also claiming that he is certain Lil Wayne was paid for his endorsement of Trump during his failed campaign for reelection. 

This morning (November 16) on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent said,  "I come to ya'll to talk about [them] offering me a million dollars to go to Trump's inauguration." 

RELATED: 50 Cent Signs Deal To Produce Three Horror Films

He stated that the negotiations started with “$500,000 and it went up to a million while I was still confused with whether I should do it… I'm going, 'nah, I ain't gonna put myself in that position.’ Because I didn't know what I'd have to do to recover from it. To be honest with you. I'm looking going, 'nah, I'll pass, I'm cool.’”

R&B songstress Chrisette Michelle famously performed at Trump’s inauguration. However, she would later say that she hadn’t even met Trump prior to the performance. The backlash she received ultimately derailed her career.

As for Lil Wayne’s controversial endorsement of Trump and the photo opp that left many questioning his intentions, 50 is sure it all came with a hefty pay day. 

When asked by Charlamagne if he thinks Weezy got paid, 50 answered with, "I'm sure, easily he got paid.” 

Watch the interview below.

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC