Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store Was Vandalized

Footage of shattered doors and windows of stores on the strip has surfaced on social media.

Published 25 minutes ago

Written by Paul Meara

Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store was reportedly vandalized this week.

On Tuesday (November 17), footage surfaced on social media showing the front of the establishment with broken doors and windows as well as graffiti sprayed on it. The store is located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Central L.A.

Other stores in the strip mall, which Hussle purchased before being killed last year, were also vandalized.

RELATED: UPDATE: LAPD Arrests Man Suspected Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

Another video uploaded shows people from the community sweeping up the broken glass in the parking lot.

It isn’t clear who caused the destruction or any motive. That said, there’s been increased violence in the area since Hussle’s death. Last year, the Los Angeles Times reported the area experienced a man being fatally stabbed and numerous tourists being robbed.

Last August, in preparation for construction on a mixed-use development called Nipsey Hussle Tower, A fence was erected around the strip mall. Nipsey opened the Marathon Clothing store in June 2017.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the strip mall he owned. Shortly afterward, the LAPD arrested Eric Holder and charged him with the fatal shooting of the rapper.

Photo: Twitter: @iTO_OTmyTWEETER

