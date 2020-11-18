Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store Was Vandalized

On Tuesday (November 17), footage surfaced on social media showing the front of the establishment with broken doors and windows as well as graffiti sprayed on it. The store is located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South Central L.A.

A niggh bet not find out who did this shit... bitch ass nigghs something awful gone happen to Yu!! Long Live The Great @NipseyHussle shit fucced up cuz, love u bro 😢 ✌🏾👍🏾💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/xsLecQmOES

Other stores in the strip mall, which Hussle purchased before being killed last year, were also vandalized.

RELATED: UPDATE: LAPD Arrests Man Suspected Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

Another video uploaded shows people from the community sweeping up the broken glass in the parking lot.