Duranice Pace Of The Pace Sisters Dies At 62

Duranice Pace, a gospel singer and member of the group the Pace Sisters, passed away on Thursday (January 14). She was 62.

Pace’s family announced the news on the same day as her passing. On January 5, the family revealed that the singer had been hospitalized, but did not provide any further details about her condition, according to Variety.

“Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital,” Pace’s team wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert-event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals.”

