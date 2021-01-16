Duranice Pace Of The Pace Sisters Dies At 62

Duranice Pace, a gospel singer and member of the group the Pace Sisters, passed away on Thursday (January 14). She was 62.
Pace’s family announced the news on the same day as her passing. On January 5, the family revealed that the singer had been hospitalized, but did not provide any further details about her condition, according to Variety.
“Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital,” Pace’s team wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert-event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals.”
Born in Atlanta, Pace was the eldest sister of the gospel group, which is also known as the Anointed Pace Sisters. Other members are: Phyllis Pace, June Pace-Martin, Melonda Pace, Dejuaii Pace, Leslie Pace, Latrice Pace, Lydia Pace and recurring member LaShun Pace, who had a solo gospel career.
During a two-decade span ending in 2009, the Pace Sisters released several albums such as It’s the Morning Time, In the Hands of God, U-Know, My Purpose, It’s Already Done, Return and Access Granted. Four of the albums made the Billboard Gospel Albums chart, including U-Know at No. 2, Access Granted at No. 5, My Purpose at No. 17 and Return at No. 20.
Her official cause of death has not been released. Rest in power, Duranice Pace.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
