Aaliyah’s Estate Shares Music Update On Her Birthday

The estate for late R&B singer Aaliyah has provided another update to her fans on when they can expect to see her catalog of music available on streaming platforms.
On what would have been the singer’s 42nd birthday, Saturday (Jan. 16), her estate issued a statement on social media to explain that it will take time to release Aaliyah’s music to the masses again.
“We hear you and we see you,” the statement reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music.”
RELATED: Aaliyah’s YouTube Channel Is Set To Play In 2021
The singer’s estate confirmed that it would work diligently to protect what they could control, “Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property.” Estate officers also said they would continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining.
RELATED: Aaliyah’s Family Is In Talks To Get Her Catalog On Streaming Platforms
The officers asked for the support of Aaliyah’s fans as the estate works to achieve goals for her followers and their “babygirl.”
The five-time Grammy nominee died at age 22 in a plane crash on the Abaco Islands of The Bahamas on August 25, 2001. According to Billboard, only her debut album Age Ain't Nothing But A Number, is available on streaming services. But fans of the late singer have continued to push for the release of her additional music, including her album, One in a Million, and her 2001 self-titled album, Aaliyah.
The last update from Aaliyah’s estate occurred on the 19th anniversary of the tragic plane crash where they stated they had wrapped up talks with “various record labels” on the status of her catalog and “its availability on streaming platforms in the near future.”
Her music catalog has been under the purview of her uncle and founder of Blackground Records, Barry Hankerson.
(Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)
days
COMMENTS