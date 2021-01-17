Aaliyah’s Estate Shares Music Update On Her Birthday

The estate for late R&B singer Aaliyah has provided another update to her fans on when they can expect to see her catalog of music available on streaming platforms.

On what would have been the singer’s 42nd birthday, Saturday (Jan. 16), her estate issued a statement on social media to explain that it will take time to release Aaliyah’s music to the masses again.

“We hear you and we see you,” the statement reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music.”

The singer’s estate confirmed that it would work diligently to protect what they could control, “Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property.” Estate officers also said they would continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining.