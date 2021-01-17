Reginae Carter Posts A Message From Incarcerated YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci is doing just fine while he’s behind bars for his alleged involvement in a fatal Dec. 10 shooting, according to an Instagram post on Friday (Jan. 15) from Reginae Carter.

RELATED: YFN Lucci Responds After Reginae Carter Says She Won’t Date Another Rapper

“Hey Guys! Ray wants you all to know he's in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes ... he'll be home soon,” wrote Carter, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett.

