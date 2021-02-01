Papoose Announces He Plans To Retire From Rap To Focus On Family

Rapper Papoose has officially announced that he will be retiring from the rap industry at the end of the year. To commemorate the event, Papoose will end his legendary career by releasing a project every month for the remainder of 2021.
In an interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, the 42-year-old, who is married to Bronx rapper Remy Ma, shared his reason behind the shocking decision.
“I’ve grown in life. I’m in a different space in my life now. I’ve honestly given a lot of a lot of the years of my life to music, and you know, so many people who wanted to see me be successful music, they’re not even here anymore,” Papoose explained saying that he has lost a lot of close family and friends.
“I’m in a different space in my life. I just want to focus more on my family,” he continued.
Remy has apparently also chimed into the conversation to call Pap’s bluff to say that while she knows that he wants to focus on his family, she does not believe he will leave the music game for good. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Reminisce Mackenzie, on December 14, 2018, have jokingly placed a $1,000 bet that Papoose would never release music again following retirement.
“I’m over it. It’s watered down. When I came into this thing, it meant something. It was about talent and craft and spreading the good word. It’s not about that anymore,” Papoose further explained. “I can sit here and tell you, I’m really turned off from it. I mean, I just want to go on with my life and you know, focus on my family.”
Before he signs off from music for good, Pap has just dropped his first project of the year titled January, which features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre & Brady Watt. He confirmed that each new project will be named after the current month.
Here’s the tracklist for his latest project, January:
"In The Crib Dancing" (prod by Brady Watt)
"Is It Worth It" feat Wiz Khalifa & Brady Watt [prod by Brady Watt]
"Capitol BS: [prod by Brady Watt]
"I Wanna Know" [prod by Statik Selektah]
"Trick You Off The Street"
"No Feelings" [prod by Cool & Dre]
"Brave Thinker" [prod by Statik Selektah]
"Obituary 2020" [prod by E Dubb]
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
