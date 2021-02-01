Papoose Announces He Plans To Retire From Rap To Focus On Family

Rapper Papoose has officially announced that he will be retiring from the rap industry at the end of the year. To commemorate the event, Papoose will end his legendary career by releasing a project every month for the remainder of 2021.

In an interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, the 42-year-old, who is married to Bronx rapper Remy Ma, shared his reason behind the shocking decision.

“I’ve grown in life. I’m in a different space in my life now. I’ve honestly given a lot of a lot of the years of my life to music, and you know, so many people who wanted to see me be successful music, they’re not even here anymore,” Papoose explained saying that he has lost a lot of close family and friends.

“I’m in a different space in my life. I just want to focus more on my family,” he continued.