Watch Black History Come Alive In Muhammad Ali’s ‘I Am The Greatest’ Animated Video



For Black History Month 2021, This Is Certified, Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog division, has partnered with BET.com for the launch of "My Black Is," a four-part thematic series that commemorates Black artists – past, present and future.

On today’s stage of Black excellence, we unveil the newly created animated video based on I Am The Greatest, the title track from (Cassius Clay) Muhammad Ali’s Grammy-nominated spoken word album. It is one of the most politically powerful examples of lyricism spoken at a time before hip-hop was even a sparkle in any MC’s eye.

Originally released as a comedy album in August 1963, I Am The Greatest debuted six months before the legendary boxer was named the heavyweight champion of the world, announced his conversion to Islam, and changed his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali.

