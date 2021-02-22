It’s All About The Culture! Celebrate Black History Month With This Special Playlist

As we enter the last week of Black History Month, This Is Certified, Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalog division, introduces the final playlist in the “My Black Is” series. This week, we bring you the My Black Is CULTURE playlist, premiering today (February 22).

The curation of hits takes us on a journey through the 1980s to 2020 starting off with Run-D.M.C.’s classic 1986 powerhouse hit “My Adidas.” The song marks the first endorsement deal between a musical act and an athletic company, spearheading other similar deals to come. With “My Adidas” opening up the Certified playlist, it sets the tone for how impactful these songs have become to the culture.

RELATED: WATCH: Sly And The Family Stone’s Groovy 'Everyday People' Reimagined Into New Animated Video

As we continue to delve deeper into the “My Black Is… CULTURE” playlist, you’ll to find other examples of artistry that moved the needle forward in bridging the gap between mainstream and Black music including “C.R.E.A.M.” by the Wu-Tang Clan, “EARFQUAKE” by Tyler, The Creator, “No Role Modelz” by J.Cole and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” by Nas.

There are a few party songs up in the mix with lyrics that easily fall off of everyone’s lips. From “Work REMIX” by A$AP Ferg, “Elevators (Me & You) by Outkast, , “Unforgettable” by French Montana and Swae Lee to “Mask Off” by Future, and “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Ms. Lauryn Hill, it’s undeniable that these tracks will be heard in the club or the next house party.

There’s something about these “can’t get it out of your head” hooks that gives these songs their certifiable stamp of approval and why they made it onto the list.

Hill’s anthem is immediately followed by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road -Remix” which, no matter if you are or are not a fan, you cannot deny this viral sensation hit on the playlist.

RELATED: WATCH: The Fugees' Classic Music Video ‘Killing Me Softly’ Re-Released For The First Time In 25 Years

As the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 History, Lil Nas X and his westernized take on his breakout single had everyone talking. While we still can’t determine if the hit was culture connecting or pure luck from a viral internet meme, Lil Nas deserves to make the cut on the “My Black Is… CULTURE” playlist.

Giving a few scratches on the turntables is “Funkdafied” by Da Brat straight off her debut album of the same name. “Funkdafied” also found itself peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and even hit certified Platinum status.

“Loyal” by Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga is the banger of all bangers and picks up the pace with an up-tempo hit before the playlist transitions back into its foundational roots of rap where you are compelled to sit and listen to what is being said in “Can I Kick It?” by A Tribe Called Quest and “Sucker M.C.’s (Krush-Groove 1)" by Run- D.M.C.

RELATED: Celebrate Black History Month By Listening ‘My Black Is History’ Playlist

Keeping that groove going, the next set of tracks is led by “Savage Love” by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, followed by “Look” by Leikeli47 and Beyonce’s mega-hit single “Crazy In Love” off of her debut album Dangerously in Love. While those tracks are picked from the present day, a little bit of Kriss Kross and their hit “Jump” will quickly take us back to the 1990s.

Rounding out the “Certified x BET: My Black Is...CULTURE” playlist we start to slow it down bit by bit throwing in some new school and old school along the way.

From Doja Cat’s playful “Say So” track to Schoolly D’s “Gucci Time” to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time,” the real wind down comes with Aaliyah’s “Back & Forth,” SZA’s “The Weekend” and the legendary Whitney Houston’s crooning track “I Will Always Love You.”

If this quick round-up has your ears begging for a listen, press play on the “Certified x BET: My Black Is...CULTURE” playlist below: