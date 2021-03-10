Houston Rapper Obe Noir Killed In Shooting

Houston rapper and activist Obe Noir was killed in a shooting on Monday (March 8). He was 31.

According to ABC 13, police report that witnesses say they saw Noir, born Xavier Roberson, running down a street near Midtown Houston after hearing gunfire in the early morning hours on Monday.

The Houston Police Department says that witnesses saw a car circle around Roberson shortly after and then two suspects got out of the car and shot him. The unidentified two men fled the scene in their car immediately after the incident.

RELATED: YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth, Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills Among Those Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor