YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth, Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills Among Those Arrested At Protest For Breonna Taylor

Written by BET Staff

Rappers YBN Cordae and Trae tha Truth were reportedly among those who were arrested during a protest in the name of Breonna Taylor held in front of the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. According to Louiseville’s Courier Journal, Trae, Cordae, Bronx rapper Mysonne, NFL player Kenny Stills, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Love and Hip-Hop: New York star Yandy Smith joined activist Tamika Mallory and others in Louisville, Kentucky for a peaceful march from city’s east end to Cameron’s home where they sat on his front lawn. The march, organized by social justice organization Until Freedom, was intended to put more pressure on local authorities to arrest the police officers responsible for Taylor’s death. More than 87 individuals, including Trae, Cordea, Williams, Smith, Stills and Mallory were taken into police custody. A video clip of Cordea’s arrest surfaced online on Wednesday (July 15). In the snippet, the 22-year-old can be seen being escorted off Cameron’s lawn in handcuffs by a responding officer.

YBN Cordae was arrested while protesting for Breonna Taylor. #FREEYBNCORDAE pic.twitter.com/4ZNpGdwnUV — Jaden (@Jadenhatesmusic) July 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department told the Courier Journal that each arrested person was charged with one felony, one misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, and a trespassing violation. Those who have been released have taken to their social media platforms pushing for more national attention to what’s going on in the development of the Taylor case and adding pressure to Cameron’s efforts. “I just found out [Daniel Cameron] had one of our 3 charges to become a felony,” Trae wrote on Instagram. “[You] got a lot of time on [your] hands to enhance our charges and even celebrate [your] engagement party...But no time for [Breonna Taylor’s] killers to be arrested.”

Porsha called on people to call the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to demand the release of protestors still detained, writing “The ACLU of Kentucky has said that the Louisville Metro Police Department's use of a felony allegation against demonstrators was designed to muzzle the protests. We are still sitting outside LMPD because we won’t leave until every single one of our protesters is released.”

RELATED: Rihanna Calls Out Kentucky’s Attorney General Over The Lack Of Accountability For Breonna Taylor’s Killers Demonstrations have continued to be held across the U.S. in a widespread call for justice to be brought forth for Taylor’s family. The 26-year-old emergency room technician was fatally shot eight times after Kentucky police broke into her apartment with a “no knock” warrant to carry out a drug raid. One of three officers involved was fired last month, and the two other officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to NBC News, but no one has been charged.