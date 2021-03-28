Beyoncé’s Storage Units Robbed, $1M In Valuables Stolen

Beyoncé’s Los Angeles area storage units have been ransacked.

According to TMZ, the entertainer reportedly had over $1 million in valuables stolen twice in March from three of her storage units. Designer handbags, dresses, children's toys and photos that belong to one of the singer's stylists are said to be among the items that were swiped.

The entertainment news outlet reports that Beyoncé’s production company Parkwood Entertainment was renting out storage units.

Other celebrities have been the targets of burglars. In early-2021, Diddy’s L.A. area residence in Toluca Lake, where his former longtime partner Kim Porter lived, was robbed, but it is unclear if anything was stolen. He rarely visits the home since Porter passed away in 2018, Complex notes.

Burglars were unsuccessful in their attempts to enter the property of Dr. Dre’s Los Angeles home in January while he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm earlier this year.

TMZ notes that storage unit burglaries are on the rise.