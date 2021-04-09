LISTEN: DMX Releases New Music Hours Before Passing Away

UPDATED...

Just hours before news emerged that 50-year old, hip-hop legend DMX had died, Cleopatra Records announced the release of his latest song, titled “X Moves.”

The track, which also features the legendary Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, and rock legends Ian Paice and Steve Howe, dropped on Thursday, April 8th. Just like the rest of the world, Brian Perera, head of Cleopatra Records is hoping that X pulls through.

"Obviously, we are all holding our breath and praying that DMX pulls through and makes a full recovery," Perera previously told AceShowBiz.com. "As “X Moves” shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX's family, friends and supporters."

Listen to the new music below: