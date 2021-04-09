LISTEN: DMX Releases New Music Hours Before Passing Away

UPDATED...
Just hours before news emerged that 50-year old, hip-hop legend DMX had died, Cleopatra Records announced the release of his latest song, titled “X Moves.”
The track, which also features the legendary Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, and rock legends Ian Paice and Steve Howe, dropped on Thursday, April 8th. Just like the rest of the world, Brian Perera, head of Cleopatra Records is hoping that X pulls through.
RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50
"Obviously, we are all holding our breath and praying that DMX pulls through and makes a full recovery," Perera previously told AceShowBiz.com. "As “X Moves” shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX's family, friends and supporters."
Listen to the new music below:
RELATED: DMX’s Manager Combats ‘Inaccurate Information’ About Rapper’s Health With Critical Update
While it is unclear if the song is part of a bigger project that is yet to come, it was also co-produced by DMX and is available on streaming platforms now. Cleopatra Records, which previously released a DMX greatest hits collection, is also selling limited edition vinyl 7-inches versions.
RELATED: DMX’s Brain Activity Test Results Have Been Released
The iconic MC died on Friday, April 9 after being hospitalized for a week after suffering from a heart attack from an apparent drug overdose. He was on life support and had not regained brain functions when his family announced his passing.
(Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)
COMMENTS