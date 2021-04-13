DMX’s Family Warns Fans About Scams For Funeral Expenses

DMX’s family wants to caution well-meaning people looking to contribute to the late rapper’s funeral expenses.

According to direct family members of Earl Simmons who spoke with TMZ, crowdfunding campaigns for X’s funeral expenses are unauthorized scams. The family says they are not strapped for cash and X’s funeral has been covered.

Additionally, the family source says they are not selling any DMX merchandise at this time, meaning anything bearing his likeness was not authorized and they are not profiting from it.

Another rumor the family says it wants to clear up is one regarding Jay-Z and Beyonce buying DMX’s masters for $10 million in order to ensure his kids can reap the profits down the line. The source says that is also not true. Some of the masters are still under Def Jam control, but not owned by Hov outright.

DMX is slated to be honored in some capacity in his hometown of Yonkers, New York where the Mayor suggested holding a public memorial at its famous raceway.

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.