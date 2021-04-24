Exclusive: BET To Honor Earl 'DMX' Simmons With Live Coverage Of Homegoing Celebration

Earl “DMX” Simmons was a prolific writer and lyricist with a solid and captivating musical legacy. He’s the first rapper to have his first five albums debut at no. 1 and the only to have his first two albums debut at no. 1 in the same calendar year. Combined, he’s sold north of 10 million albums and became the voice of his generation of Hip Hop.

In honoring the life of the Hip Hop legend, BET is set to televise and stream “BET Remembers DMX.” The event will include live exclusive coverage of X’s homegoing celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST on BET and our YouTube channel. In-person attendance is restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50

In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time.”

For more information visit BET.com. Follow us @bet across these social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) and join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersDMX.