Digital Underground's Shock G Laid To Rest In Florida

Shock G has been laid to rest, following an intimate ceremony in Florida.
Friends and family of the rapper-producer, born Gregory Jacobs, joined together at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (May 1). The service was streamed live, according to the church’s Facebook page.
Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri, and CeeLo Green, were a few of the celeb guests in attendance, WFLA Channel 8 reports. Members of Digital Underground also made appearances on the live stream of the service to offer their condolences.
“His legacy was how he loved people unconditionally,” said Reverend Doctor Alesia Ford-Burse during the service. “He loved to a default.”
Shock G was a rapper and keyboardist for Digital Underground, a pioneering Hip Hop group responsible for a number of influential singles, including the group’s groundbreaking hit “The Humpty Dance.” He was also known as his alter ego Humpty Hump.
TMZ reports that the entertainer’s father, Edward Racker, found his son dead on April 22 in a hotel room in Tampa. He was 57.
Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J broke the news on Instagram later that day.
“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” J captioned under a picture of the two of them decades ago. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”
Authorities have confirmed that an autopsy was performed but the cause of death is currently unknown.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Kraft; father, Edward Racker; brother, Kent Racker; and sister, Elizabeth Racker.
