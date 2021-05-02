Digital Underground's Shock G Laid To Rest In Florida

Shock G has been laid to rest, following an intimate ceremony in Florida.

Friends and family of the rapper-producer, born Gregory Jacobs, joined together at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (May 1). The service was streamed live, according to the church’s Facebook page.

Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri, and CeeLo Green, were a few of the celeb guests in attendance, WFLA Channel 8 reports. Members of Digital Underground also made appearances on the live stream of the service to offer their condolences.

“His legacy was how he loved people unconditionally,” said Reverend Doctor Alesia Ford-Burse during the service. “He loved to a default.”

