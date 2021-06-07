Pop Smoke’s Murder Defendant Family Wants To Speak To His Parents

The family of the sole defendant facing trial for the murder of Brookyn rapper Pop Smoke has issued a request.

According to the New York Daily News, the relatives of Corey Walker, one of the four defendants facing charges after Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on Feb. 19, 2020, are hoping to speak to the late rapper’s parents.

“The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon,” Walker’s defense lawyer, Christopher Darden, confirmed with the outlet.

RELATED: Pop Smoke’s Murder Investigation Reveals Tragic New Detail About His Death

In a conversation with the Daily News, Pop Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, a teacher with the New York City Department of Education, who is aware of the request shared that is not sure if she will agree to the meeting.

“I’ll have to learn more,” Jackson said. “I’m working on a lesson plan right now. That is my focus. I really can’t say.”

RELATED: Pop Smoke Died One Year Ago, Here’s What’s Happened Since Then

Darden, however, made it clear that he understands that a conversation of this magnitude could be too much too soon.

“They might need time,” he said. “I will also understand if (his mom) is not inclined to have that conversation. Everything we have done and said has been done and said while keeping in mind the great respect we have for the victim and the victim’s family,” Darden said.

On Thursday (June 3) Walker was scheduled to be rearriganed in the murder case after a judge decided that after a preliminary hearing in May that the prosecuting team did not have enough evidence for trial.

The Daily News reports that the rearraignment is postponed until July 6.

BET previously reported that on Thursday (May 6) an LAPD detective revealed new details about the rapper’s death. According to Det. Christian Carrasco, Pop Smoke was taking a shower at an Airbnb he was staying at in Los Angeles last year when masked intruders came through the curtains of a second-story balcony.

Corey Walker is charged with robbery and murder.