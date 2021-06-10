Megan Thee Stallion To Give One College Student A Full-Ride Scholarship

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure that a lucky student can attend college at no cost.
On Wednesday (June 9), the Houston rapper announced that she would offer a full-tuition, four-year scholarship at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University. Billboard reports that the inaugural semester will begin in fall 2021, and 25% of incoming freshmen will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.
The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment offers several undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Sets Up Scholarship Fund For Women Of Color
“I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams!” the “Savage” rapper said, announcing the news on her Instagram.
“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” the 26-year-old said in a press statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”
Meg is currently studying health care administration at Texas Southern University and announced last year that she wants to open and manage assisted-living facilities in her hometown of Houston after she graduates.
The deadline for scholarship applications is July 15, 2021. You can apply here.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
COMMENTS