Megan Thee Stallion To Give One College Student A Full-Ride Scholarship

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure that a lucky student can attend college at no cost.

On Wednesday (June 9), the Houston rapper announced that she would offer a full-tuition, four-year scholarship at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University. Billboard reports that the inaugural semester will begin in fall 2021, and 25% of incoming freshmen will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment offers several undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

“I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams!” the “Savage” rapper said, announcing the news on her Instagram.