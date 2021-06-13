Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Members Arrested For Killing Rival Rapper

Authorities charged two Louisiana rappers in connection to the killing of rival hip-hop artist Michael Brock.

Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Quardavion Tyvon White during a traffic stop east of Houston on Thursday (June 10), according to WWL-TV.

The second suspect, Tauj Chardez Taplin, fled in the car after the traffic stop, leading the officers on a high-speed chase that the police called off because it endangered the innocent lives on the highways.

Later, the Louisiana State Police located Taplin and arrested him near Lake Charles.

Both men faced charges for the fatal shooting of Brock, as well as for scuffling with the police and a vehicle pursuit in Texas.