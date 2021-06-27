BET Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox And Maxine Waters Reclaim Time For The Ladies

Jazmine Sullivan’s new song “Tragic” samples Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ prized phrase “reclaiming my time,” but simply playing that recording live on stage at the BET Awards wasn’t going to cut it. Instead, a glowing Waters herself joyously delivered those words at the beginning of Sullivan’s performance!

Ari Lennox then joined Sullivan for “On It,” which, like “Tragic,” is taken from Sullivan’s latest album Heaux Tales. It’s her first collection of new music in six years and celebrates subverting the patriarchy and reveling in the power and potency of all things women. Both recited the naughty lyrics of “On It” with consummate style and class and zero shame.