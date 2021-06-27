Trending:

Exclusive: Jazmine Sullivan's Fashion Stylist Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her Iconic 2021 BET Awards Look

The R&B songstress wowed us in pink Gucci gown at the 2021 BET Awards.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

The 2021 BET Awards is where we celebrate Black excellence. For #CulturesBiggestNight, artists and celebs show up in their best fashions and make quite a statement. This year, we spoke with Joiee Thorpe, celebrity Fashion Stylist to R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan. Jazmine is a vision as she stepped onto the carpet, donning a sheer pink Gucci gown. Her tresses flowed down her back, and her makeup was flawless.

See what Joiee said about Jazmine's BET Awards look! 

BET: Where did you pull inspiration from for the looks?

Joiee Thorpe: For Jazmine’s red carpet look I wanted her to look glamorous and whimsical. I also really want a bold color to be a statement. She seems to always wear black on the carpet so color for me was key!

BET: What type of vibe did you guys go for, did you work closely with hair and makeup to decide the overall look?

JT: Yes the glam team works very close to pull her look together so it’s fresh and modern. Marita on makeup, Dhairius on hair, and my style assistant, Alexandria. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Jazmine Sullivan attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)
(Photo: BET Getty Images)

BET: What do you love most about working with Jazmine?

JT: I enjoy working with Jazmine because she is open to FASHUN! I love having fun with my clients and pushing boundaries and she gets it! I also love that she’s here for to all the bold or dramatic pieces I present to her… win win😀.

(Photo: Getty Images)

