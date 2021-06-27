Exclusive: Jazmine Sullivan's Fashion Stylist Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her Iconic 2021 BET Awards Look

The 2021 BET Awards is where we celebrate Black excellence. For #CulturesBiggestNight, artists and celebs show up in their best fashions and make quite a statement. This year, we spoke with Joiee Thorpe, celebrity Fashion Stylist to R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan. Jazmine is a vision as she stepped onto the carpet, donning a sheer pink Gucci gown. Her tresses flowed down her back, and her makeup was flawless.

See what Joiee said about Jazmine's BET Awards look!

BET: Where did you pull inspiration from for the looks?

Joiee Thorpe: For Jazmine’s red carpet look I wanted her to look glamorous and whimsical. I also really want a bold color to be a statement. She seems to always wear black on the carpet so color for me was key!

BET: What type of vibe did you guys go for, did you work closely with hair and makeup to decide the overall look?

JT: Yes the glam team works very close to pull her look together so it’s fresh and modern. Marita on makeup, Dhairius on hair, and my style assistant, Alexandria.