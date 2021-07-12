Wale Reveals His Health Status, Will Take A Hiatus

Wale will be taking an unexpected leave of absence from the public eye after revealing to his fans he is sick with an undisclosed medical issue.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday (July 7) the “Lotus Flower Bomb” rapperr gave a brief update to what he has been experiencing, Billboard reports.

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” he wrote, sharing that his illness started on July 4. “I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this sh*t ain’t slight… soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong.”

Adding, “Much love see y’all soon.”

Earlier this summer, the artist released his latest single, “Angles,” featuring Chris Brown. In 2019 he released his sixth studio album, Wow...That’s Crazy with the standout single “On Chill” featuring Jeremih.