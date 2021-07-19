Kanye West’s New Album Is ‘Light-years Ahead Of Its Time’ According To Early Reports

Kanye West’s next studio album could be one of his best, according to attendees of his recent and secret listening party for it.

Two years after his Jesus Is King LP was released, the rapper and superproducer is returning with his much-anticipated Donda and it could drop as early as this Friday (July 23).

Buzz about the album, which was named for ‘Ye’s late mother, began circulating online after web personality Justin Laboy tweeted that West had played the upcoming album for him, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and more.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” said Laboy, via the social media platform. “The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”