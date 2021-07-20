Lil Nas X Teases New Single "Industry Baby", Video

Lil Nas X is mocking his viral “Satan shoes” controversy in an new skit to promote his upcoming single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.
On Monday (July 19), X surprisingly shared a two-minute clip, titled “Industry Baby (Prelude),” on YouTube in which he hilariously took a few jabs at his notorious show project.
“The Montero” artist found himself in the middle of heated social debate over the music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name). The visually decadent display takes viewers along as X gives Satan a seductive lap dance and ultimately kills him.
In addition to the contentious video, his release for the “Satan Shoes” was just as controversial. X collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF for the modified dupe of the Nike Air Max 97s and decorated with a pentagram pendant. The shoes also featured Bible verse Luke 10:18 which describes Satan’s fall from heaven.
A drop of human blood, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, was also reportedly sealed in the sneakers' soles.
The shoe controversy soon turned into a legal dispute with Nike although a settlement with the major athleisure brand was reached.
“Industry Baby” is scheduled to be released on July 23. Watch the teaser below:
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
