BET Awards 2021 Rewind: Lil Nas X Talks About His Sensational Performance (And Yes, The Kiss!)

Lil Nas X’s sensational BET Awards 2021 performance was flawless, went off without a hitch. But that doesn’t mean the “MONTERO” rapper was feeling as confident on the inside as he looked on the outside.

Nas X, who just announced his debut album, titled after his hit track “MONTERO,” is “coming soon,” along with the single, “Industry Baby,” spilled the tea on his nerves during the performance on Twitter. While thanking his fans and supporters, Lil Nas X shared that he was nervous before the iconic kiss at the end of the performance.

“It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance,” he said, revealing that as unabashed as he may seem by the way he challenges convention and breaks boundaries, he’s a regular person with insecurities and fears, just like the rest of us. “While on stage I was trembling knowing that I was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. Even during the performance I was having a hard time calming my nerves," ending the tweet with, thank you guys for the love.”

When someone asked why Lil Nas X pushed himself to do the performance, he said “if you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow.”

The introspective tweet came after Lil Nas X had clapped back to several haters, defending his performance. “We are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual shit,” he tweeted.

Nas X is known for switching up his style, releasing the provocative “Montero,” after the success of his countrified viral single, “Old Town Road (Remix).” We’ll be looking out for more surprises on his upcoming album and its single, “Industry Baby.”

