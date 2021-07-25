Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up Miami In Iced Out Dress

Megan Thee Stallion came this week to slay.

After making history as the first rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (released July 22), Megan celebrated by rocking a show-stopping crystal-covered dress.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Rapper On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

According to Bazaar, the 26-year-old Houston Hottie pulled up to the SI launch party at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, Florida, Friday (July 23) in a custom Natalia Fedner gown. The gown featured a high slit with crystals shining across her legs and neckline.

To match the show-stopping dress, the Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also wore diamond drop earrings, a “gem-adorned” pair of heels, and a shiny ear cuff, the report notes. To top it off, she also sported a spiky up-do to match the Rock & Roll aesthetic of the Hard Rock Cafe. Saturday (July 24), she released photos of the outfit on social media, garnering over 1 million likes.