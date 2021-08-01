Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Fetty Wap ’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, according to a heartbreaking post from Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami , on Saturday (July 31).

According to Hot 97, Lauren’s cause of death is unclear, but the site reports she passed in June while asleep.

Rap-Up noted that Fetty Wap dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud performance to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote after his set.

On Father’s Day, he posted this message: “Pieces of my heart ..... It’s them over anything or anybody.”