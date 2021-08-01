Trending:

Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren

The girl’s mother, dancer Turquoise Miami, shared the tragic news.

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 1, 2021 / 08:38 PM

Written by Nigel Roberts

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, according to a heartbreaking post from Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, on Saturday (July 31).

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

According to Hot 97, Lauren’s cause of death is unclear, but the site reports she passed in June while asleep.

Rap-Up noted that Fetty Wap dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud performance to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote after his set.

On Father’s Day, he posted this message: “Pieces of my heart ..... It’s them over anything or anybody.”

This is a second devastating loss for Fetty in the past year. In October, he confirmed that his younger brother had recently died in a shooting.

RELATED: Fetty Wap Shares Devastating Post About His ‘Twin Brother’ Who Passed Away

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music