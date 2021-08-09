Late Rapper Shock G Of Digital Underground To Be Honored By City of Oakland

Legendary Digital Underground rapper, Shock G, will be honored by the city of Oakland his manager Atron Gregory confirmed to TMZ.



“Humbled to announce the next Feed the Hood is in honor and memory of Shock G of Digital Underground,” the East Oakland Collective said in an Instagram post with a #ShockGDay hashtag.

The city-wide event is set to take place August 21 at City Hall and will include feeding 2,000 unhoused communities. According to TMZ, “The Humpty Dance” rapper often cared for the less fortunate, prompting organizers to make giving back a part of remembering his legacy.

Set four months after his death, the day-long commemoration is a result of joint efforts between the Oakland City Council, surviving members of Digital Underground and local musicians.

The tribute will feature a motorcade traveling through Oakland en route to City Hall playing Shock G’s music. There will also be speakers, live performances and an after-party will be held at the New Parish Hotel.