Digital Underground Rapper Shock G’s Cause Of Death Revealed

It’s been nearly two months since Digital Underground rapper Shock G was found dead in a hotel in Tampa, Florida, on April 22.

Now, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office is sharing the initial summary of their autopsy. On Thursday (June 10), it was reported that Shock G died from combined toxic effects of fentanyl, ethanol, and methamphetamine, ET Online reports. He was 57.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J first broke the news of the rapper's death on Instagram Thursday (April 22).

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” J captioned under a picture of the two of them decades ago. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground.”