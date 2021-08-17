Travis Scott Clears VIP Section For ‘Incognito’ Boston Performance

Travis Scott is known for his legendary performances, and over the weekend, he provided his fans with another.

The Houston rapper was a guest performer at The Grand in Boston, where he cleared a swanky VIP section to make way for himself and his security team.

“They turned down the lights — almost off — and it was, clearly, so we couldn’t take photos,” a source told Page Six. “[Travis] wore this trucker hat real low. He was trying to be incognito as he passed through the crowd, and security had people leave the section. It was almost pitch-black back there.”

Scott reportedly showed up at the venue to support his friend and Justin Bieber’s longtime DJ Tay James, who played records for two hours before Scott began performing.

“The crowd was insane, and people in the front row did not move once they were told Travis was in the building,” the source said.

It wasn’t until 1:45 that Scott went on, which was only 15 minutes before the venue closed. Despite numerous attempts to turn on lights to remind attendees to leave, Scott kept performing, telling them to “shut them off.”

“It was the chillest thing he’s ever done,” the source said. “He didn’t say much. He just played his music and everyone was excited.”

Scott closed out the show a little after 2 a.m. with the crowd singing along to “We Are Young” by Fun.