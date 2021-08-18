Diana King Reveals Loss Of Daughter Who Was On Life Support Before She Died

Jamaican singer-songwriter Diana King, known for her 1995 Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Shy Guy” recently revealed that her daughter Shalamar Diana Wright tragically passed away on August 5 at the age of 33. King explained on a Twitter post that her daughter was on life support prior to her passing.

“Death keeps it real & puts things in perspective. I never imagined having to make the decision to either keep my daughter on permanent life support or allow her to pass naturally as the free spirit she was in peace & with dignity. I’m grateful the answer was clear,” she wrote in an August 13 tweet with a hashtag of her daughter’s name.