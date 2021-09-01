Trending:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Dance With Oscar Winner Helen Mirren

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Written by BET Staff

Megan Thee Stallion has found a dance partner in Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

On Monday (August 30), they were attending Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Venice, Italy, where they met on the dance floor. The video of The Queen actress and the “Body” rapper getting their groove on has received over one million views. 

