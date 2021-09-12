Lil Nas X Takes Home The Biggest Prize At The VMAs: Video Of The Year Award

After an electrifying stage performance, Lil Nax X landed the most coveted award of the night. He took home the Video of the Year Award for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
He beat out some heavyweights in that category, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their “WAP” video.
“Give it up for the gay agenda,” he commented, likely a response to homophobic trolling directed at him which captured attention on social media.
Earlier in the evening, after being introduced by Emmy winner Billy Porter, another trailblazer in the Black LGBTQ community, X kicked off his performance with a marching band and then jumped into his no. 2 Billboard hit “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow also joined him on the stage before he jumped into “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”
In June, Lil Nas X lit up the stage at the 2021 BET Awards. He ended his ancient Egyptian-themed performance of “Montero” (in a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time”) by kissing his male backup dancer.
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
