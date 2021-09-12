Lil Nas X Takes Home The Biggest Prize At The VMAs: Video Of The Year Award

After an electrifying stage performance, Lil Nax X landed the most coveted award of the night. He took home the Video of the Year Award for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

He beat out some heavyweights in that category, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their “WAP” video.

“Give it up for the gay agenda,” he commented, likely a response to homophobic trolling directed at him which captured attention on social media.