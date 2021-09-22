The Fugees To Embark On International Tour 25 Years After The Release Of ‘The Score’

Hip Hop fans get ready because The Fugees are hitting the road!

25 years after the legendary New Jersey group released their groundbreaking and classic album The Score, they’re reconvening in celebration. Tickets for the tour, which will hit U.S. cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., go on sale starting Friday (September 24) at 10 a.m. EST at Live Nation’s website.

Overseas, The Fugees will touchdown in Paris, London, Nigeria and Ghana. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation the tour will also have the group working with Global Citizen on philanthropic initiatives.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” said Fugees member Lauryn Hill in a press release. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” added Wyclef Jean. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The Score is one of the top-selling and most significant music albums ever. It peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release and earned the group two Grammy Awards. Fugees were the first Hip Hop group ever to be nominated for Album Of The Year, and the nomination also marked the second only rap album to be nominated for the top accolade as well at the time.

See the full tour schedule below.