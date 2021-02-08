WATCH: The Fugees' Classic Music Video ‘Killing Me Softly’ Re-Released For The First Time In 25 Years

In 1996, the world was introduced to the sophomore and final album from a group that would become immortalized as one of the most brilliant trios in music history. No one had ever heard this modern take of nuanced hip-hop and jazzy R&B mixed with the pulse of the Caribbean until The Score was released on February 13, 1996. Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel produced a multi-platinum album that garnered the group a number one spot on the pop charts and two Grammy Awards including Rap Album of the Year.
For Black History Month 2021, This Is Certified, Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog division, has partnered with BET.com for the launch of "My Black Is," a four-part thematic series that commemorates Black artists – past, present and future.
This week’s theme is “My Black is LOVE,” which comes just in time for the YouTube re-release of The Fugees’ music video for the global hit “Killing Me Softly,” which has been unavailable online in the United States until today.
“Killing Me Softly” is the second single from The Score and reached number two on the U.S. airplay chart. It also topped the charts in the United Kingdom, where it became the country’s biggest-selling single in 1996. The video shows the New Jersey trio having fun while sitting in a movie theater watching themselves as they perform on screen. It earned them a MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video.
Also, in celebration of Valentine's Day this year, we’re bringing you the Certified x BET “My Black Is LOVE” Playlist, which is full of classic and new selections to help you get in the right mood at the right time. Let Teddy Pendergrass’ “Love T.K.O.,” Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” set the perfect scene for you or skip ahead to something more modern and sultry like Miguel’s “Adorn” or Bryson Tiller’s “Exchange.”
Each week throughout Black History month, BET.com readers will experience subsequent installments of the “My Black Is” series including: “My Black Is My POWER,” which premiered earlier this week, "My Black Is HISTORY," coming next week followed by "My Black Is CULTURE," a look at younger artists and evolving Black culture.
Check out the amazing "My Black Is LOVE" playlist below.
