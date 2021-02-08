WATCH: The Fugees' Classic Music Video ‘Killing Me Softly’ Re-Released For The First Time In 25 Years

In 1996, the world was introduced to the sophomore and final album from a group that would become immortalized as one of the most brilliant trios in music history. No one had ever heard this modern take of nuanced hip-hop and jazzy R&B mixed with the pulse of the Caribbean until The Score was released on February 13, 1996. Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel produced a multi-platinum album that garnered the group a number one spot on the pop charts and two Grammy Awards including Rap Album of the Year.

For Black History Month 2021, This Is Certified, Sony Music's Hip Hop and R&B catalog division, has partnered with BET.com for the launch of "My Black Is," a four-part thematic series that commemorates Black artists – past, present and future.

This week’s theme is “My Black is LOVE,” which comes just in time for the YouTube re-release of The Fugees’ music video for the global hit “Killing Me Softly,” which has been unavailable online in the United States until today.