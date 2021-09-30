BET Hip Hop Awards Announces New ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award’

The pervasiveness of hip hop’s influence has long been known since before it was declared the most consumed genre in music in 2017. We see it in commercials, sports, marketing — hip hop rules the world.

This is why BETs announcement of the brand new “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award," set to be presented at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 5, makes all the sense in the world.

In a new partnership with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells, a global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless hip hop, the award will debut at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, honoring the massive cultural impact hip hop artistry has on popular culture, bridging the gap between all generations of hip hop lovers.

LL Cool J will present the first-ever honor to Grammy Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur and four-time BET Hip Hop Awards nominee Tyler, The Creator, honoring his impressive cultural contributions, talent and unbounded creativity that has cemented him as one of the most innovative forces in music.

In addition to the “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,” Tyler, The Creator is nominated for four 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards including “Best Live Performer,” “Hip Hop Artist of The Year,” “Hip Hop Album of The Year,” and “Producer of The Year.”

“At Rock The Bells part of our mission is to bridge the gap of Hip Hop’s rich history to the present, which is why we are thrilled to team up with BET, a company that has always been at the forefront of Black culture,'' said LL. “I am proud to honor Tyler, the Creator, with the first-ever ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,’ which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of Hip Hop culture. His fearlessness and creativity speaks to the influence he’ll have on future Hip hop generations.”