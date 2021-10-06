Sean Paul Says COVID Pandemic Affected His Bank Account

Rapper Sean Paul says that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused him to lose millions of dollars since he could not go on tour over the last year and a half.

The “Temperature” rapper spoke with Page Six to talk about his the pandemic has affected his career. “I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year. Like millions, all of that is from touring, but then I’ve also been spending money on charities,” Paul says.

Before the lockdown in March 2020, the Grammy winner shared that he had just landed from a tour with Shaggy in New Zealand and, at that time, was taking the coronavirus seriously.

“I was on the plane with my mask on, and Shaggy [was] laughing at me like, ‘What are you doing yo bro? You making the plane smell like a hospital right now.’ I am spraying Lysol and wiping down… I said, ‘Yo bro I got asthma,’ so for me it was a definite lesson,” he said.

Although he has not been able to book tours lately, he notes that staying home during the pandemic has been nice.

“Sometimes you have to take a break… With everything there is a silver lining, so I have enjoyed the family time, and I have enjoyed the extra studio time that I’ve been given, he added.

In other news, the 48-year-old reportedly plans to release his next album Scorcha Feb. 2022.