NBA YoungBoy Makes Hip Hop Music History

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making history as he becomes the first Hip Hop artist to release a no. 1 album in three consecutive years.

The 137,000 first-week units for Sincerely, Kentrell was good enough to edge out Drake’s Certified Love Boy, which slipped to no. 2, bringing in 135,000 units in its fourth week.

RELATED: NBA YoungBoy Speaks Out After A Member Of His Entourage Accidentally Shoots And Kills An Innocent Bystander

Overall, the Louisiana rapper has four no. 1 albums in his career. The only other musical artist to accomplish the same feat over the last three years was Taylor Swift, Billboard reports.

2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, 2020’s Top, and 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell all topped the Billboard 200 charts. Additionally, YoungBoy has seven total Top 10 entries.

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, is currently behind bars in Louisiana’s St. Martin Parish Correctional Center awaiting trial over drug and weapon charges.