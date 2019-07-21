The Psychology of Black Panther: ‘T’Challa Was A Leader Who Cared About His People.’

A fan cosplays as Black Panther from the Marvel Universe during the 2018 New York Comic-Con at Javits Center on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Panelist talked Black Panther at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

With over $1 billion in worldwide sales, weeks of trending on social media, and a sequel confirmed, it’s no denying Black Panther has proven the need for diversity in the world of comics! 

So much so, there was a whole conversation going down at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego. 

During the “Who is the Black Panther?”: The Psychology of Black Panther, Wakanda, and the Transformative Power of Comic Books panel on Saturday (July 20), panelists discussed the psychological issues that are commonly addressed in Black Panther comics that affect the Black community including, microaggressions, bullying, social exclusion, and more. 

Panelists at the “Who is the Black Panther?”: The Psychology of Black Panther, Wakanda, and the Transformative Power of Comic Books panel. (Photo: Twitter/BET)
(Photo: BET/ Twitter)

“Black Panther is meaningful to everyone from every walk of life,” psychologist Travis Langleyshared on the impact of Black Panther.

We think the proof to Travis’ statement is in the millions repping, “Wakanda forever!” 

“Not seeing someone who looks like you is a form of social exclusion,” Psychologist, Eric Wesselmann said on clear lack of Black representation. “As a cisgender, heterosexual white male, I’ve never had to ask that question.”

Amongst the panelist also included Don McGregor, the man responsible for writing the Black Panther “Panther’s Rage” comics in the 1970s and creator of the character, Killmonger.

When discussing Black Panther as a leader, Don spoke facts: “T’Challa was a leader who cared about his people. In any time and place, wouldn’t we want a leader who cared about all his people?”

We couldn’t have said it better.

(Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

