The Psychology of Black Panther: ‘T’Challa Was A Leader Who Cared About His People.’

With over $1 billion in worldwide sales, weeks of trending on social media, and a sequel confirmed, it’s no denying Black Panther has proven the need for diversity in the world of comics!

So much so, there was a whole conversation going down at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego.

During the “Who is the Black Panther?”: The Psychology of Black Panther, Wakanda, and the Transformative Power of Comic Books panel on Saturday (July 20), panelists discussed the psychological issues that are commonly addressed in Black Panther comics that affect the Black community including, microaggressions, bullying, social exclusion, and more.